Україна отримає науковий гранд - 1,9 млн доларів

Грант European Research Council (ERC) - це майже 2 млн доларів, які отримає українська наука.
В України ще ніхто і ніколи подібних грантів не вигравав, хоча можливість брати участь є з 2014 р, і конкурси там проводяться на регулярній основі, по 3 рази на рік.
Формальні вимоги до учасників там дуже серйозні.
Наприклад, одне з формальних вимог: не менше 10 статей по темі роботи в провідних журналах за 10 років, в яких керівник роботи - перший автор.
Прекрасний приклад того, що не всі вчені, які повертаються в Україну з Заходу - невдахи.
Деякі, повертаючись, ще й приносять з собою фінансові вкладення в українську науку.
Європейці радіють разом з нами:
"For the first time, a project based in Ukraine, a Horizon 2020 “Associated” country, will also be funded by a Consolidator Grant".
One of the most popular structural elements in chemistry is the ring (a cycle of atoms and bonds in a molecule) of benzene. Every discipline – be it inorganic, polymer, physical, organic or medicinal chemistry – deals with derivatives of benzene, a hydrocarbon organic compound obtained by refining petroleum. Indeed, more than 500 existing medications, including aspirin and paracetamol, are molecules containing benzene. However, in recent years pharmaceutical companies struggle to deliver new medicines to the market as they often use old approaches and benzene-containing “building blocks”. The goal of new research is to provide patent-free equivalents to existing medicines, which will also provide them with enhanced properties.
With the help of his ERC Consolidator Grant, Pavel Mykhailiuk hopes to address this issue and advance medicine development using novel isosteres – molecules with similar shape and properties. Exchanging one biologically active isostere for another enables scientists to enhance the biological and physical properties of a compound without making significant changes in the chemical structure. Pavel Mykhailiuk’s team will develop innovative bioisosteres, which will be incorporated into several antiviral, anti-inflammatory and antihypertension medicines.
Pavel Mykhailiuk received a PhD in organic chemistry from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and completed his second PhD degree at Kyiv National Taras Shevchenko University. He will carry out his research at Enamine Ltd in Ukraine, a global provider of chemical and biological services to biotech companies, academic institutions and research organisations, where he works as Chief Scientific Officer.