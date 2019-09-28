Юніорський чемпіонат світу з мотокросу 2023 відбудеться в Бучі (СТК СОНА)



Юніорський чемпіонат світу з мотокросу 2023 відбудеться в Україні на мототрасі Спортивно-технічного клубу “Сона”, що в місті Буча. Про це вчора повідомили в Монако (Князівство Монако) - Infront Moto Racing на офіційному сайті промоутера.



Підписання контракту на проведення цієї події - це велика відповідальність та чудова можливість для мене, як організатора та нашої команди, заявити про себе та Україну у світі. Сезон змагань 2023 року буде вражаючим! У 1999 року я був учасником цих змагань. Мені вдалося стати шостим у загальному заліку, а в заїздах я був четвертим та одинадцятим. Саме там я вперше виконав звання майстра спорту міжнародного класу в незалежній Україні. З ностальгією згадую ті часи та вірю в кожного українського спортсмена, що саме на цих змаганнях у рідній країні вони зможуть показати гарний результат. Бажаю успіхів нашим молодим спортсменам на шляху до своєї мети.Підписання контракту на проведення цієї події - це велика відповідальність та чудова можливість для мене, як організатора та нашої команди, заявити про себе та Україну у світі. Сезон змагань 2023 року буде вражаючим!

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) 3 March 2021 – Infront Moto Racing is delighted to announce that the 2023 edition of the Junior Motocross World Championship will head to Ukraine!

STС ''SONA" moto track, located in Bucha, of the Kyiv region, will host the fastest 65cc, 85cc and 125cc youngsters in the world in 2023 as the venue welcomes more international competition. The territory of the club occupies 12 hectares, which can accommodate up to 30,000 spectators and it’s only 36km far from the Kyiv International Airport.SONA Sports and Technical Club has been hosting international, national and regional motocross competitions for over 20 years and is considered one of the best training bases for Ukrainian athletes. In 2019 the venue held the FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship as well as the EMX Quad European Championship and was due to host both events once again in 2020, though they were cancelled due to COVID-19.Now STC “SONA” are excited to welcome the Junior Motocross World Championship for the very first time in 2023 for an unforgettable event in the Kyiv region.The Junior Motocross World Championship is a special event that celebrates the young and upcoming stars of the sport and has seen the likes of Jeffrey Herlings, Jordi Tixier, Pauls Jonass, Jago Geerts, Tim Gajser, among others, victorious at the event and then progress through to become successful MX2 and MXGP stars.Infront Moto Racing is pleased to confirm another exciting venue to hold the future Junior World Championship event.